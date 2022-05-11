Wesleyan Wednesday: Priscilla (Miller) Mattingly ‘02

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Priscilla (Miller) Mattingly ‘02!

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: My mom joked I chose KWC because my favorite color has always been purple, but I initially decided on Wesleyan because it was only an hour from home. My younger brother would be entering high school as I entered college, and with him being a three-sport athlete, I wanted to be able to attend as many of his games as possible. The only visit I had to campus before the fall preview weekend was to attend a baseball game with a family friend. I loved the campus and the fact that it was a smaller school. I felt at home and never thought about going anywhere else after that.

Q: Have you earned any accolades/awards since graduating from KWC you’d like to tell us about?

A: In February of 2020, my family was the featured family at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana’s Red Tie Gala. This is their biggest fundraiser of the year and we were honored to be chosen. After our daughter was born in October 2018, we spent close to six months at RMHCK. Danika was born at 27 weeks, weighing 1 lb. 13 oz. and had an 80 day NICU stay. After being home a couple of months, she ended up in the PICU for another 10.5 weeks, most of the time on the ventilator. She is home and healthy now, but we continue to support the RMHCK every chance we get! I recently had a fundraiser in honor of Danika. We sold Down Syndrome Awareness shirts in our community to raise awareness for all the amazing individuals like her, with all the proceeds being donated to the Ronald McDonald House. When I first thought of the idea, I thought we would be lucky to sell 50 shirts, but we ended up selling over 160 and were able to donate a little over $1600! We are thankful that God is using us and what we have been through to help others.

Q: Are you married? Do you have any children? Tell us a little about your home life!

A: My husband, Mark, and I were married September 4, 2010. We have two children that we absolutely adore – Brock is four and Danika is three. We are so in love with our little family! They have their moments of course, just like we all do, but they are the sweetest babies and love each other so much. The first time Brock met Danika he leaned over and kissed her without anyone telling him. Luckily, we have a picture of that exact moment, and it will forever be my favorite photo.

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: I play piano and have been the pianist at my church since college. I also enjoy singing, having dance parties with my kids, doing anything crafty I can think of and watching ballgames. This summer I officially became a baseball mom. I can’t believe Brock is already old enough to play tee ball! I sell Mary Kay and Color Street on the side too.

Q: What is your favorite KWC memory?

A: Some of my favorite memories of KWC are being with my friends. We all were just talking in our group text the other day about how much we all miss walking over to the next room to see each other. My very best friends in life were made at KWC and I so treasure all of the memories we made. One thing in particular that stands out though is when the cheerleaders got to follow the men’s basketball team and cheer them on in Bakersfield, California when they won the National Championship!

Q: Why should a prospective student choose KWC?

A: If a prospective student wants to get a wonderful education at a place to call home and be in a close knit, family-like atmosphere, then KWC is definitely the place for them!

