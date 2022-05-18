Wesleyan Wednesday: Alex (Pierce) Carlton ’12

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Alex (Pierce) Carlton ‘12!

Alex is a Kappa Delta alumna and was a part of St. Jude Up ‘til Dawn, Panther Radio and SAPB. She now runs her own home cleaning and organization business.

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: KWC was an excellent option for this small town kid looking to spread her wings; I was close enough to home, but not too close. Additionally, campus was very welcoming and chock full of opportunities including Greek life, a variety of on and off campus activities and plenty of smiling faces.

Q: Tell us a little about your job!

A: I run my own business of cleaning and organizing homes in Hopkins County and surrounding areas.

Q: What does your life outside of work look like?

A: I’m married to my husband, Justin, and we have a blended family of made up of Karsyn (7), and Lily (5) and our cat, Nox. Together, we enjoy family movie nights, creating “spa days” from the comfort of our home and exploring the tristate for new adventures!

Q: What are some of your hobbies?

A: I enjoy movies, history, music and traveling when I can. In no certain order, I’m a major fan of the Tennessee Titans, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton and all things from the 90s.

Q: What is your favorite KWC memory?

A: My favorite memory from KWC is decorating Minerva with my KD sisters.

Q: What’s an interesting fact about yourself?

A: An interesting fact about me is that I can rap, verbatim, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez’s portion of TLC’s “Waterfalls.” I’m quite proud of that accomplishment, and it makes for an excellent party trick!

Q: Why should a prospective student choose Kentucky Wesleyan?

A: Prospective students should choose KWC for a rich learning environment supported by knowledgeable and supportive faculty and staff. In addition, students are certain to find their place on campus, which offers a plethora of student life.

Q: What advice do you have for future alumni?

A: Stay in contact! Whether that be with your professors, classmates or campus news, remember that KWC is always somewhere you can call home. KWC is proud of you and your accomplishments, so be sure to keep in touch!

Thanks, Alex, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We’re so proud of your accomplishments and we appreciate the advice you’ve offered to our prospective students and future alumni!

