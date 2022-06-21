Kentucky Wesleyan Graphic Design Program earns Animation Career Review recognition

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s graphic design program has earned recognition as one of the top programs in Kentucky by Animation Career Review. The company evaluates academic reputation, admission selectivity, employment data, depth and breadth of program faculty, value as it relates to tuition and indebtedness, and graduation in ranking institutions.

“Our program is rigorous, and our graduates have a high employment rate,” said Heather Logsdon, art program coordinator and humanities division chair. “Graduates have achieved proficiency in industry operation skills, business operation skills and effective client communication. We provide individualized attention with practical experience through valuable internships. This superior recognition is quite an honor.”

“Graphic design has a long record of success at KWC because our faculty are exceptional and exceptionally well-placed in the community,” shared Dr. James Cousins, provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Program director Professor Heather Logsdon is one of the College’s most celebrated scholars, artists and teachers. She and other members of the program faculty blend cutting-edge classroom technology with advanced, student-centered pedagogy in a curriculum that focuses on the skills and abilities that matter now and will matter for decades to come.”

The KWC Graphic Design program has earned numerous accolades over a period of years. The most recent includes recognition as a Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Program in Graphic Design in 2021 by BestColleges.com and Study.com.

Logsdon also shared that a new full-time faculty member with a focus on animation will begin in the fall semester. “As technology progresses and graphic design overlaps so many disciplines, we are extending our graphic design program and offerings in animation,” said Logsdon. The College offers a traditional on-campus graphic design program, as well as a popular fully online program.

Graduates are well prepared for positions with design studios and are competent to open their own studios, work freelance, and serve as graphic designers, ad layout designers, web designers, animators, digital retouch artists, photo manipulators, photographers, branding and more. They develop professional portfolios for application to graduate schools.

For more information on Animation Career Review, see animationcareerreview.com.