Kentucky Wesleyan Magazine Fall 2021

The Fall 2021 issue of the Kentucky Wesleyan Magazine is now in print and available online. Enjoy the latest issue, which is one of our largest ever!

Features include celebrating 70 years in Owensboro, updates on our Rogers Fellows’ graduates, a Homecoming 2021 recap, spotlights on alumni Lawson Glasergreen ’91 and Jennifer Zingg ’21, Why We Give with Drs. Troy ’93 and Carol (Haynes) Haleman ’92, a Planned Giving Spotlight with Ron and Brenda Sharp, Class Notes, 2020-21 President’s Circle member listing and more!