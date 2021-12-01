Kentucky Wesleyan College raises record $461,045 on Giving Tuesday

Over $1.5 million raised since 2015

Kentucky Wesleyan College received $461,045 yesterday, its seventh Giving Tuesday, which more than doubled its goal of $200,000. The College has realized $1.59 million in investments from alumni, friends and employees since its inaugural Giving Tuesday in 2015.

“It is impossible to adequately express our appreciation for this outpouring of support to Kentucky Wesleyan College,” said President Thomas Mitzel. “The success of Giving Tuesday continues to grow, thanks to the generosity and commitment of so many. The investments of our donors will impact our College and the student experience for years.”

KWC received a total of 370 gifts on Giving Tuesday including 60 gifts of $1,000 or more to renew or join the College’s President’s Circle, and 36 first-time gifts from alumni. Generous matching gifts challenges from Professor Emeritus of Chemistry Dr. W.L. Magnuson and Alumni Association Board members Rev. Phil ’77 and Barbara (Adams) Hill ’77 were met. Investors also claimed 100 bobbleheads of beloved KWC mascot Wesley N. Panther with gifts of $250 or more.

Donors invested in the Wesleyan Scholarship Fund, academic programs and endowments, the Panther Athletic Fund, individual athletics programs, Campus Ministries and more.

“Time and again those who believe in our faith-based liberal arts mission step up to support it in a major way,” said Eddie Kenny, vice president of advancement. “Giving Tuesday brings such joy to those investing in their passion. Our campus community shares that passion and appreciates our generous and loyal investors.”

As the end of the calendar year approaches, gifts of appreciated stock and Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD) from an IRA are great ways to participate while also taking advantage of additional tax benefits. Anyone can visit kwc.edu/give to make a secure online gift. The Office of Advancement can be reached at advancement@kwc.edu or (270) 852-3142.