Kentucky Wesleyan College announces partnership renewal with The Rogers Foundation

Continuation of relationship for further three years through 2025

Kentucky Wesleyan College and The Rogers Foundation have announced a renewal of their partnership, extending the opportunity of KWC scholarships a further three years for college-bound residents of Southern Nevada. The $5 Million investment will provide students from the Clark County region support in their educational pursuits at Kentucky Wesleyan College through the freshman class in fall 2025.

“I cannot overstate the generosity of The Rogers Foundation as they extend this gift which has been so transformational for the recipients,” said President Thomas Mitzel. “These scholarships have helped launch close to one hundred student careers by giving them the opportunity to pursue higher education at KWC. I am grateful for this partnership. It’s an extension that will truly help transform lives for the better.”

The continuation of this transformative relationship will provide Kentucky Wesleyan Rogers’ Fellows a scholarship that covers the full cost of tuition, fees, books, and room and board. Each award recipient will receive the scholarship for up to four full years of study. The Rogers’ Foundation will offer at least 10 Rogers’ Fellows Scholarships annually.

“We are thrilled to reaffirm our ongoing relationship with Kentucky Wesleyan and continue to change the lives of students,” said Beverly Rogers, Chairman of the Board, The Rogers Foundation. “Kentucky Wesleyan is not only a premier educational institute but also an important piece of my husband’s history and legacy. We are so proud of all the Rogers’ Fellows that are pursuing their educational dreams there and are excited for those students still to come.”

The initial agreement between KWC and The Rogers Foundation was for 10 years and has demonstrated tremendous success in a variety of ways. Sixty-seven students have been named Rogers’ Fellows at Kentucky Wesleyan since the first arrival in the fall semester of 2016. Since then, 20 Rogers’ Fellows have earned Kentucky Wesleyan College degrees, and 11 more will receive their diplomas in April 2022.

“The Rogers Foundation has been a crucial partner in helping attract gifted students to Kentucky Wesleyan College,” said Matthew Ruark, vice president of admissions and financial aid. “There are few scholarships like the Rogers Fellowship across the United States – which covers all costs plus aid to support internship and study abroad pursuits – and the students are the beneficiaries. The Rogers Foundation is not only a leading foundation in Southern Nevada, but is setting a national standard for high-impact philanthropy.”

The Rogers Foundation transforms lives through arts and education by offering opportunities to students in Southern Nevada through scholarships, programs, grants and other activities. The Foundation was established in 2013 by the late philanthropist James E. Rogers, a Kentucky-born, long-time Las Vegan and his wife, education advocate, Beverly Rogers. Jim was the son of Wesleyan graduates Frank ’36 and Lucille (Savage) Rogers ’37. The Foundation was established to become a single channel through which charitable efforts will be made to honor the legacy of Jim Rogers.