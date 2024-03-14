Kentucky Wesleyan seniors announce Class of 2024 Senior Gift

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Class of 2024 has announced plans for its Senior Class Gift. The graduating seniors will give a historic mural created by KWC alumnus and local artist K.O. Lewis ’08. The mural will be in the first-floor lobby inside the Barnard-Jones Administration Building.

“Senior gifts are a long-standing tradition here at Kentucky Wesleyan,” explained Summer (Crick) Aldridge ’14, senior director of engagement. “Some of our most memorable spaces on campus include the entry gates on Wesleyan Way, the bronze Panther statue in front of the Winchester Community Center, the Wesley N. Panther wood-carved mascot in front of the Barnard-Jones Administration Building and, most recently, and the beautiful archway that frames the Suzanne Ahnell ’82 Fountain. All were gifts left to the College by previous graduating classes. This tradition is our students’ way of leaving their legacy, a tradition of leaving the campus better than they found it and paying it forward for future generations of Kentucky Wesleyan students. This is a great example of living The Wesleyan Way.”

The soon-to-be alumni have been hard at work since the fall semester developing the mural concept and raising the necessary funds. They are approximately $1,500 away from their goal and are asking interested community members to help them cross the finish line. Those who wish to support the project can make a financial gift to the project HERE.

“This has been a great year,” shared KWC senior committee member Sophia Tsiralidis ’24. “We wanted our class gift to celebrate the rich history of Kentucky Wesleyan while beautifying our campus. Having the artwork created by a Kentucky Wesleyan alumnus makes it even more special, and I can’t wait to see the project come to fruition!”

The students, 2023 Outstanding Alumnus of the Arts Lewis and the KWC Alumni Association are working toward a completion date of May 3, just one day before they will walk across the stage and become Kentucky Wesleyan College graduates at the College’s 156th Annual Commencement.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this project,” shared Lewis. “Being able to create a piece of permanent art at my alma mater is so special to me, and it’s been a pleasure working with these students to create their class legacy.”

For information about the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association, visit kwc.edu/alumni, call the Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Engagement at (270) 852-3140 or email alumni@kwc.edu. Stay connected with the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association by following @kwcalumni on Twitter and Instagram, and by liking the “Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni” Facebook page (facebook.com/kwcalumni).