Kentucky Wesleyan to host inaugural Spring Reunion Weekend March 1-2

Kentucky Wesleyan College is pleased to announce its inaugural Spring Reunion Weekend presented by Edward Jones, Ed Krahwinkel will be held March 1-2, 2024.

Following a successful Homecoming & Family Weekend centered around fall sports in September, survey results indicated a desire for a similar weekend surrounding Panther Basketball. Plans for the weekend include a basketball alumni pickup game in Jones Gymnasium, The Wesleyan Sweethearts Game Show at the Jack T. Wells ‘77 Activity center, a pre-game party at the President’s Home, a basketball doubleheader vs. Trevecca Nazarene at the Owensboro Sportscenter and a post-game celebration at Bayside at The Party Space Place, a local venue owned by Marshall ’11 and Allyson (Forrest) Sanders ’05.

Learn More and Register Here

In addition to the events surrounding the College’s basketball teams, The Wesleyan Sweethearts Game Show is expected to be a sell-out event. The Newlywed Show-inspired gameshow hosted by WBKR’s Chad Benefield ’93 will feature three pairs of Wesleyan Sweethearts competing for the ultimate prize – bragging rights as Wesleyan Sweethearts of the Year. Tickets include admission and dinner and can be purchased at kwc.edu/sweethearts.

Ed Krahwinkel ’93 of Edward Jones is proud to be the sponsor of Spring Reunion Weekend. “I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with my alma mater to host a weekend centered around celebrating our forever Wesleyan family of current students and valued alumni,” shared Ed. “I am looking forward to supporting the sporting events, reconnecting with former classmates and seeing who’s deemed the ultimate pair of Wesleyan Sweethearts.”

“We’re thrilled to be hosting another exciting weekend in Owensboro for our alumni and friends, and are so thankful for Edward Jones, Ed Krahwinkel’s support,” shared VP of External Relations Eddie Kenny. “Whether you’re an alumni or supporter of the College, this weekend is for you. We hope the greater Owensboro community will join us for a great weekend!”

For more information on Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Spring Reunion Weekend presented by Edward Jones, Ed Krahwinkel including additional available sponsorship opportunities, please visit kwc.edu/reunion.

For information about the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association including event schedules and registration, visit kwc.edu/alumni, call the Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Alumni Engagement at (270) 852-3140 or email alumni@kwc.edu. Stay connected with the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association by following @kwcalumni on Twitter and Instagram, and by liking the “Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni” Facebook page (facebook.com/kwcalumni).