Kentucky Wesleyan to host Shepard Brass Quintet recital

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host a free recital by the Shepard Brass Quintet on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Tapscott Chapel at the Barnard-Jones Administration Building.

Shepard Brass, founded in 1999, is named after Wesley Shepard, past director of bands and chair of the University of Evansville Department of Music. The brass quintet has performed at the Indiana Music Education Association Conference, International Trumpet Guild Conference and most recently at the 2023 University of Evansville Brass Festival at Harlaxton College in England. Members include Timothy Zifer, David Jarrett, Rebecca Salo, Kenneth Steinsultz and Patrick Stuckemeyer.

The program includes works by Victor Ewald, Anthony Plog and Paquito D’Rivera.