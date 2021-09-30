Kentucky Wesleyan to present annual Ellie Magnuson Lecture

Alumna to speak on “Violence in the Hebrew Bible”

Katheryn (Pfisterer) Darr, Ph.D.’74 will present the annual Ellie Magnuson Lecture in Literature and Science on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. in Rogers Hall at the Winchester Center at Kentucky Wesleyan College. The event is free and open to the public. A reception will follow the presentation.

Dr. Darr is the Harrell F. Beck Professor of Hebrew Scripture at Boston University. She is the 1989 winner of Boston University’s prestigious Metcalf Award for Excellence in Teaching, has authored three books, essays and articles for essay collections and major scholarly journals, respectively, and educational materials for the United Methodist Publishing House. To date, her writings have focused especially on the books of Isaiah and Ezekiel. Her current research/writing project is a study of proverbs appearing in ancient Israel’s prophetic corpus.

She earned a B.A. from Kentucky Wesleyan College and an M.A. and Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University.

Professor Darr served on the Editorial Board for the New Interpreter’s Bible commentary series (Abingdon Press) and authored the commentary on Ezekiel for that series. She also served on the Kentucky Wesleyan College Board of Trustees. Dr. Darr enjoys bringing biblical scholarship not only to her students, but also to pastors and their congregations.

The Ellie Magnuson Lectures in Literature and Science honor the memory of Ellie Magnuson (1937-1989), a medical technologist with a passion for English literature, history and travel.