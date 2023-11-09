Kentucky Wesleyan to present annual Ellie Magnuson Lecture

Joshua Royal, Ph.D., of KBio, Inc. will present the annual Ellie Magnuson Lecture in Literature and Science on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building at Kentucky Wesleyan College. His topic is “Exploring the Landscape of Drug Discovery, Development and the Pharmaceutical Industry.”

The event is free and open to the public. A reception will follow the presentation.

Dr. Royal is a principal scientist at KBio, Inc. with a strong academic background and extensive industry experience in the field of pharmaceutical development. His educational journey began at Western Kentucky University, where he earned a bachelor of science in biology. He completed his master of science and doctor of philosophy in pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. Over more than 11 years, Dr. Royal has gained extensive experience in various pharmaceutical development roles from academia to the biopharmaceutical industry. Throughout his career, he has contributed significantly to the entire pharmaceutical life cycle from the earliest stages of drug discovery to the intricate processes leading to FDA approval.

In June 2020, Dr. Royal joined KBio, Inc., where he facilitates scientific growth, expanding the company’s pipeline and advancing biologics from discovery into clinical trials.

Before KBio, he worked at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center and US WorldMeds, LLC, in Louisville, Ky. At the James Graham Brown Cancer Center, he focused on the discovery of biotherapeutics, particularly for cancer, infectious diseases and immunopathological conditions with a particular emphasis on inflammatory bowel disease.

During his tenure at US WorldMeds, Dr. Royal utilized his formal pharmacology and toxicology training to provide support for the development of several pharmaceuticals. He helped navigate the clinical development requirements set by the FDA and supported the development of regulatory strategies to expedite drug approval. Notably, his contributions led to multiple NDA submissions and FDA approvals of SPN-830, Zelnorm™ and Sevenfact®.

Dr. Royal’s research endeavors have led to significant contributions to science. His research has explored the mechanisms of epithelial repair and eluded novel mechanisms associated mucosal healing, providing implications for novel therapeutic approaches for chronic wounds and autoimmune disorders.

The Ellie Magnuson Lectures in Literature and Science honor the memory of Ellie Magnuson (1937-1989), a medical technologist with a passion for English literature, history and travel.

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a highly ranked United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky. At Wesleyan, students enjoy one-to-one relationships with professors, a rigorous academic environment and vibrant campus life experience.