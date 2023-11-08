“Russia, Iran, China: Is the West prepared for the axis of evil?”

Presented by the Stanley Reed Political Science and Pre-Law Society

Live from Frankfurt, Germany, Lieutenant General (ret.) Ben Hodges will present a lecture on geostrategy and the future of American foreign policy. The event will be live-streamed in Rogers Hall and is accessible via Zoom HERE. The lecture is open to KWC students, faculty, staff and the public.

Hodges is the former commanding general of U.S. Army Europe (2014-2017) and currently services as NATO senior mentor for logistics. He is a regular media presence on CNN, MSNBC Fox, BBC and many other media outlets.