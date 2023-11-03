Kentucky Wesleyan Office of Equity and Inclusion receives funding from Old National Bank

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Equity and Inclusion was recently awarded support from Old National Bank. The funds will be used to increase awareness, acceptance and inclusion of individuals representing different races, ethnicities, religions, abilities, genders and sexual orientations.

The Office of Equity and Inclusion strives to enrich the educational experiences of all students by introducing them to different perspectives and cultures, fostering mutual respect and understanding, and increasing representation for students from underserved backgrounds.

“We are blessed to have community partners like Old National Bank who support the work of celebrating diversity,” said Lori Thurman, coordinator of the Office of Equity and Inclusion. “Our campus and community at large is stronger because of the differences of our students.”