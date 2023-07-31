KWC Band to open 2023-24 concert schedule Nov. 16

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Band, under the direction of Dr. Pat Stuckemeyer, has announced its 2023-24 concert schedule. All performances are free and open to the public and will be hosted in the Young Auditorium of the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center (3300 Frederica St.).

The first concert of the new season will take place on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. as the KWC Band presents its Fall 2023 concert entitled “American Visions.” The concert will be a celebration of patriotic music with a twist featuring the music of Travis Weller, Samuel Barber, John Philip Sousa, Ira Hearshen, Charles Ives and Samuel Ward.

A winter concert entitled “Leap of Faith” will follow on Feb. 29, 2024 with the season concluding on Apr. 18, 2024 with the spring concert entitled “All You Need is Love.”

For more information on the 2023-24 performances please contact Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer, director of instrumental studies at 270-852-3626 or email patrick.stuckemeyer@kwc.edu. For more information KWC Band and music programs, please visit www.kwcbands.org or www.kwc.edu/music.