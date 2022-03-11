KWC Student Wins Award in BEA 2022 Festival of Media Arts

Award of Excellence in On-Air Personality Category

Kentucky Wesleyan College criminal justice and criminology and history major Veronica Kaemerer received an Award of Excellence at the Broadcast Education Association’s (BEA) “Festival of Media Arts.” Her entry was a five-minute reel-based submission in the Student On-Air Personality Competition and included talk sets and ramps into/out of songs and show segments.

The College’s radio station, WKWC 90.3 FM, participated in the festival for the second consecutive year.

BEA is the premier international academic media organization, driving insights, excellence in media production and career advancement for educators, students and professionals. BEA is concerned with electronic media programs, placing an emphasis on interactions among the purposes, developments and practices of the industry and imparting this information to future professionals.

Entries in the Festival of Media Arts were accepted from Nov. 15, 2021-Dec. 15, 2021, and winners were announced on Feb. 28 and March 1. Finalists were announced on Feb. 15.

“To be recognized by the BEA in any form is an amazing accomplishment for colleges,” says Derik Hancock, WKWC manager and instructor in communications. “Veronica was recognized among thousands of entries across the nation. I’m proud of her and all the students who submitted in this year’s competition. We believe in them and appreciate their hard work.”

Other students who submitted in various competitions include Logan Reed for News, Mason Leach for Comedy or Drama, Nate Varney for On-Air Personality, and Tahlia Walton for Podcast.

A team of students showcased for “live remote broadcasts” included Kaemerer, Andy Burke, Logan Reed, Olivia Coon, Ricky Simpson and Wish Read.

“I’m really proud of the work our students are doing at WKWC, “said Dr. Andrew Bolin, program coordinator and assistant professor of communication arts. “We are a training ground for students to get real-world experience in the world of digital media; it is exciting to showcase what our students are doing here in Owensboro on a national stage and be recognized for their efforts.”

In 2021, communications arts major Lain Taleno won second place in the category for Best Comedy or Drama for his production of “Sherlock Holmes: The Adventure of the Tolling Bell.”

Click for more information about WKWC 90.3 and Kentucky Wesleyan College’s communication arts and other programs.