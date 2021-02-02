Meet Our Faculty – Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer

Why you chose to work at Wesleyan:

I really enjoy the small liberal-arts college setting, getting to work with students locally who enjoy the small-class atmosphere that we offer at KWC.

Anything you would like to share about your goals for the program: My goal is to provide the very best experience and instruction for music performance and music education in the region. Students who enter our program will exit a multi-faceted musician, one that is not only competent on their instrument, but will be a stronger student as well as life-long learner.

Anything you would like to share about the music program as a whole:

Our music program is going through our own Renaissance. We are looking at adding degree options in the near future, and hopefully will welcome additional faculty with our expanding enrollment in the coming years. We have expanded our course offerings and also changed how our performing ensembles work. We welcomed the Panther Pep Band back to the Owensboro Sportscenter in 2019, and have plans to expand our athletic band offerings in the future.

Why you chose the music field?

Probably the easiest answer is that it chose me. From an early age, I was involved in music, whether it was singing in elementary school, or playing the piano, to the first time that I picked up a band instrument – music was my hobby. That hobby turned into my career in college, and I haven’t looked back since.

Something about people who have mentored you:

As teachers, we are simply a composite of what has come before us – I wouldn’t be where I was without my formative band directors in Evansville (Mark Eifler, Kim Fillingim and Jim Walling). I was lucky enough to work professionally with all of these directors and still get to collaborate in performance situations today.

Favorite musicians? Favorite type of music? Favorite songs?

As a classically trained brass player, I really enjoy all types of music – but on my playlist right now is: ‘Travelin’ Light’ by Sam Pilafian, Greatest Hits by Buddy Rich, and ‘Songs You Don’t Know By Heart’ by Jimmy Buffett.

Anyone who has come to a basketball game know that I really enjoy writing charts for our Panther Pep Band that have classic rock and soul in them. The 60s, 70s, 80s are a great resource for that material.

Instrument(s) you play:

At KWC, I teach Applied Euphonium, Trombone and Tuba. I can also play Piano and know enough Clarinet to be dangerous.

What you like to do I your spare time?

My family gets the majority of my outside time, we enjoy hiking, travelling the country in our RV. I also play (pre-pandemic) in several groups in the area and substitute with the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra when needed.

Someone (or a group) living or dead you would like to record a song with?

Anything about awards/recognition you have received?

I was recently named KMEA (Kentucky Music Educators Association) Collegiate Teacher of the Year for our Region in 2020.

Anything you would like for our readers to know?

For more information on the music program at KWC, visit www.kwc.edu/music or kwcbands.org