Kentucky Wesleyan College to present “Much Ado About Nothing”

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Theatre Program will present “Much Ado About Nothing,” a Shakespeare experience set in the whimsical, western world on Sept. 22, 23, 24 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. The two-hour version of the classic play will be in the reverse round, and the audience will be in the middle on swivel chairs to follow the action that surrounds them.

“Much Ado About Nothing” is Shakepeare’s best romantic comedy, and Beatrice and Bennedick have a history. Everything time they meet, they seem to compete in who can insult the other the most. Young Claudio and Hero have eyes for each other, but the evil Don John has plans to ruin everything. Leonata owns a saloon, and Sheriff Dogberry keeps the peace in a unique, dim-witted way.

Laughs are guaranteed, and KWC Director of Theatre Nate Gross says the number one goal is to make Shakepeare’s story easy to understand.

Seated is limited, and tickets are available here.

For more information, contact Nate Gross at nate.gross@kwc.edu or 270-852-3595.