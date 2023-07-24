Owensboro Health named presenting sponsor of Kentucky Wesleyan College Homecoming and Family Weekend 2023

Kentucky Wesleyan College is pleased to announce Owensboro Health as the presenting sponsor of the College’s Homecoming and Family Weekend 2023 celebrations.

Homecoming and Family Weekend 2023 presented by Owensboro Health will be held Sept. 21-24, 2023, and will feature a wide selection of home Panther athletic events, performances by KWC theatre, choir and band at A Taste of the Arts, highlights of the high quality academics through the Pillars Lecture Series, recognition of many notable alumni and friends through both the 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame and Awards Celebration and the 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony, special reunion programming and much more.

“Owensboro Health is pleased to sponsor homecoming weekend at Kentucky Wesleyan College,” said Mark Marsh, president and CEO of Owensboro Health. “We relish any chance to partner with our community’s higher education organizations and appreciate the opportunities they offer our region’s young people.”

The Bash on the Lawn will return for its third year. The event, which is free for all to attend on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2-6 p.m., will feature live music by The Flemings and Soul N The Pocket, inflatables, face painting, food and beverage trucks and a number of other family-friendly activities before the Panthers’ Homecoming football game vs. Ohio Dominican at 6 p.m.

“We are so appreciative of Owensboro Health’s continued investment in our Owensboro and Daviess County community and the expanded partnership with Kentucky Wesleyan College,” shared KWC Vice President of External Relations Eddie Kenny. “Support like this further solidifies our place as a College and campus for Owensboro, and we hope the public makes plans to join us for what is sure to be a great weekend.”

For more information on Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Homecoming and Family Weekend 2023 presented by Owensboro Health including additional available sponsorship opportunities, please visit kwc.edu/homecoming. Sponsorships must be secured by Aug. 1 to guarantee listing in print materials.

For information about the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association including event schedules and registration, visit kwc.edu/alumni, call the Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Alumni Engagement at (270) 852-3140 or email alumni@kwc.edu. Stay connected with the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association by following @kwcalumni on Twitter and Instagram, and by liking the “Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni” Facebook page (facebook.com/kwcalumni).