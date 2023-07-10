Kentucky Wesleyan earns “Best in the United States Baccalaureate Colleges with Diverse Fields” honor

Kentucky Wesleyan College has earned a prestigious honor from Best-In-Class Colleges; the “Best in the United States Baccalaureate Colleges with Diverse Fields” ranking. Inclusion in the list is significant recognition and distinguishes KWC as a leader in higher education.

Dr. Thomas Mitzel, president of KWC, said, “We are proud and humbled to be recognized as one of the best baccalaureate colleges in the United States. The ability to offer our students a high caliber education requires not only the work and insight of every person on campus, but that of the surrounding community as well. The Owensboro, Ky., area offers a dynamic yet nurturing atmosphere that enhances what we accomplish on campus with our students.”

“Our inclusion in the ‘Best in the United States Baccalaureate Colleges” is a welcomed honor and a testament to the diligence and energies of the entire campus community,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. James Cousins. “This, like other recognitions, highlights our fidelity to Wesleyan’s historic mission to prepare students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life.”

According to Best-In-Class-Colleges, colleges included rank in the top third of their respective regions, and the rankings are meticulously determined based on objective metrics that encompass crucial domains such as rigorous admissions standards, caliber of student body, student satisfaction, graduation rates, timely degree attainment, earnings after college and manageable student debt. The company states, “These factors collectively contribute to and/or highlight the quality of a college education and exemplify the colleges’ commitment to nurturing well-rounded and successful graduates. The comprehensive data considered in this ranking reflects their commitment to delivering a high-quality education that equips students with the knowledge, skills and opportunities to excel in their chosen fields.”

More information is available at bestinclasscolleges.com.