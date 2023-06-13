Kentucky Wesleyan closes the year ranked No. 1 in GamePlan

Kentucky Wesleyan led all NCAA institutions across all three divisions during the 2022-23 academic year ranking No. 1 in the nation in the final GamePlan rankings. When it comes to e-learning, analytics, career, and mentorship modules, GamePlan has been the way to go for collegiate athletic departments across the country. Rankings are based on total modules completed and participation rate within each institution. Fellow DII member Lincoln University (Pa.) finished second, while NC State (DI), NJIT (DIII) and Purdue Northwest (DII) rounded out the top five.

The goal of the online GamePlan modules is to prepare athletes for life after competition, utilize interest and personality assessments, and customize athlete mentorship and partnership. The GamePlan assessments help athletes identify their interests and develop an understanding of the world around them. In addition to the modules, GamePlan has a job board with more than 750,000 jobs designed specifically for collegiate athletes.

2023-24 SAAC Vice President and current Cross Country/Track & Field student-athlete Abby Greene stated that “GamePlan has been an important tool for student-athletes at Kentucky Wesleyan College. It is an asset in developing our student-athlete experience by preparing us for life after college, as well as teaching us valuable skills to use in the classroom and in our sports. The programs are quick and easy to use, which, due to the busy life of a student-athlete, is a great benefit. Overall, GamePlan has brought community, leadership, and spirit to our campus.”Greene was flown out to Las Vegas last June for the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and affiliates convention to sit on a GamePlan panel for the College Athletic Business Management Association (CABMA). Serving as the professional association for those in the field of athletics administration, NACDA has membership of more than 22,000 individuals and 2,200 institutions across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Wesleyan’s top four modules were Name-Image-Likeness (NIL), Financial Literacy, Time Management/Study Tools, and Sexual Violence Prevention.

“GamePlan not only allows us to complete our mandated training for the NCAA and state of Kentucky’s NIL requirements for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators, it allows us to educate and develop our student-athletes in areas that interest them in an easy, organized and impactful way,” said Shiloh Young, KWC director of compliance and student services and Senior Woman Administrator.

Stay up to date on all your Panther Athletics news by visiting kwcpanthers.com, following @KWCpanthers on Twitter and Instagram, and by liking the “Kentucky Wesleyan College Athletics” Facebook page.