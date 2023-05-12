Spring 2023 Issue of Pillars Magazine Available Now

The spring 2023 issue of Pillars is now available! The issue features a look at the KWC Study Abroad program through the years, a Wesleyan Legacy family spotlight, alumni features chronicling the lives of Justin Whittinghill ’05 and Dr. Sara Lynn Doolin-Thompson ’94, Why I Give with Dr. Joseph Lewis ’11, a profile of VP of Enrollment Management Dr. Stuart Jones, One Team Wesleyan’s One Big Effort, and more!

The issue is also available online by CLICKING HERE or by clicking the cover of the current issue at right.

Click Here to view past issues.