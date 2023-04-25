Kentucky Wesleyan College and Kentucky Army National Guard announce state tuition assistance cooperative

Kentucky Wesleyan College and the Kentucky Army National Guard announce a significant cooperative to benefit students with $5,184 state tuition assistance provided by the National Guard and the remainder provided by the College, beginning in the fall 2023 semester for current members of the National Guard. Interested persons must complete basic training before they are eligible for the tuition assistance program.

“This is an exciting win-win for everyone,” said Sargeant Joshua Tharp of the Kentucky Army National Guard. “We can keep and attract talent to further their education in Owensboro at an esteemed private institution.”

A transfer student with an associate degree, who wishes to remain anonymous, will begin studies at Kentucky Wesleyan in the fall. He has served six years in the National Guard, including a combat tour in Iraq. “My goal is medical school. I knew the reputation of the KWC pre-med program, and when I found out about the National Guard cooperative, I knew KWC was the perfect fit for me. I can pursue my calling and go where God leads me without a financial burden. I am grateful.”

“I am heartened and grateful that Kentucky Wesleyan College, through this cooperative with the National Guard, can show our gratitude to these brave men and women by offering them an educational pathway,” said KWC President Dr. Thomas Mitzel.

“Clearly there is a need for this cooperative as we have already had inquiries from National Guard members about taking classes at our campus and online,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management Dr. Stuart Jones. “Meeting the education needs of all persons is part of our core values here at KWC.”

For further information, visit CLICK HERE or contact Financial Aid at finaid@kwc.edu, or Sargeant Joshua Tharp with the National Guard at 270-519-7460 or JOSHUA.D.THARP2.MIL@ARMY.MIL or Staff Sargeant Corey Moore with the National Guard at 270-302-2358 or COREY.V.MOORE.MIL@ARMY.MIL.