Staff Spotlight – Sydney Smith

Country music fan Sydney Smith was thrilled when her favorite local radio station, WBKR 92.5 – The Country Station, featured an article about her May 4 social media post. Sydney had suggested to President Thomas Mitzel that the College celebrate Star Wars with a clever nod to “May the Fourth Be with You” featuring him as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The WBKR feature is available HERE.

An Owensboro High School graduate, in 2018 she earned a B.S. in entertainment industry studies with a minor in public relations at Belmont University in Nashville. Following a stint as a Grand Ole Opry tour guide, she was a video licensing specialist in Nashville and helped people manage their viral videos to increase views and make money on their efforts. She returned to her hometown during the pandemic and joined the Admissions team at KWC in October 2020.

According to Smith, she was well aware of the College’s excellent reputation when she applied for the position. “Wesleyan is respected as one of the region’s key institutions, and I very much wanted the job,” she shares. “I know Associate Professor of Music Dennis Jewett from my church, and anything he is committed to is top notch.”

On a typical day, she creates at least one social media post, updates the College website and develops and tweaks communications to inquiries, applicants and deposited students. “My goal is to present KWC as a destination for prospective students and keep KWC in front of people.”

Smith explains that her job is rewarding because the College is a welcoming place where students feel comfortable and encouraged, a “home away from home.” Sometimes her posts are informational, sometimes they are just fun, and they always tell the Wesleyan story with her creative touch.

When not spoiling Bowser, her Husky Malamute mix, she enjoys photography and concerts – mostly country, of course.

Be sure to connect with KWC on all of our social media channels – Facebook.com/kywesleyan; Twitter/Instagram -@kywesleyan