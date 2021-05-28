“I loved the close-knit atmosphere and opportunities I would not have had access to at a larger university. KWC was my first college visit. I knew after that visit I had found my home for the next four years!

“KWC is very near and dear to my heart! Ben and I give because we simply believe in giving back. Ben is an alumnus of WKU and NKU; however, he knows my love for KWC and is very supportive of our giving. My time at KWC was such an amazing experience, and Ben and I both want others to be able to share in that experience.”

Family

“I am married to Ben Byers, who has a law practice in Owensboro focusing on elder law. We have two children. Jon-Hunter will be a senior at Apollo High School, and Sophia will be a fifth grader at Eastview Elementary. We stay busy with Jon-Hunter and Sophia’s activities including football, dance and golf.”

What are special memories of your KWC years?

“Some of my fondest memories are of being a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and spending time at Girls Inc. Also, I attended the New York trip on spring break my senior year. That was such an amazing trip and one of the highlights of my time at KWC. I still have my scrapbook from that adventure!

“I also participated in the Leadership KWC program and loved Leadership Day on campus. My senior year, George Stephanopoulos was the keynote speaker, and he was fantastic. I was also a small group leader in a leadership class for freshman. Fun fact – I actually graduated on my birthday!”

Who helped and guided you while you were here?

“Dr. Pam Gray (communications professor) had a huge impact on my life during my time at KWC. She was always there for me on an academic and personal level and really helped build my confidence. During my campus visit, I was able to meet with her and was sold after our conversation!

Dr. Bob Darrell was a gem and really turned me into a great writer/editor. He was an amazing professor and person. I also enjoyed business and leadership classes with Dr. Jim Welch.”

How has Wesleyan shaped you and helped make you who you are today?

“I really love the term ‘Find Yourself’ because that is exactly what I did at KWC. The supportive faculty and staff, leadership roles, philanthropic opportunities and friendships built during my time at KWC truly helped mold me into the person and professional I am today.”