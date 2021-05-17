Kentucky Wesleyan Magazine Spring 2021

The Spring 2021 issue of the Kentucky Wesleyan Magazine is now in print and available online. Enjoy the latest issue, which includes a cover feature on “What Unites Us” along with features on the progress of our Three Pillars, Dr. Randy Capps ’57, Professors Nate and Molly Gross, Sashalia Ramirez ’23 and Panther football’s sophomore quarterback Wiley Cain ’23. The issue also has staff profiles and a special “Why We Give” with Camilla (Harreld) ’72 and Glenn Taylor, plus an endowment update Class Notes and more! Click below to view this issue online.