Wesleyan Wednesday: Doreen Lubag ‘20

Q: Tell us a little about your job!

A: I’m currently employed at a handful of digital publications as a journalist! My pieces range from lifestyle and beauty all the way to breaking down the Metaverse in terms the layman can understand. There’s a lot of research involved (even for fluff pieces like what the best face washes are), but with all my years of essay-writing per my classes with Dr. Eric Schmidt, I’d say I’m well prepared! When I’m not writing and note-taking, I’m focused on art! I’m in a band with my sister, and we’re working on writing and recording music for our upcoming album. It’s a passion project that I’m really loving. My mom, sister and I are also working on launching a clothing brand, Vich Mode, soon, so we’ve been working diligently on that as well!

Q: What teams, organizations, or activities did you participate in while at KWC?

A: What wasn’t I in?! I was an RA, a Supplemental Instructor, the President of Stanley Reed, the Speaker Pro Tempore for SGA, a Student Ambassador and in the Owensboro Theatre Alliance!

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: I heard about KWC through the Rogers Foundation, a great group in Las Vegas who hope to transform the lives of children through supporting institutions- just like KWC. My application for my scholarship was a shot in the dark, but one that changed my life. I could’ve left, I could’ve hated it- but the warm environment and the stellar support system I cultivated made it hard to even think about leaving.

Q: Are you married? Do you have any children? Tell us a little about your home life!

A: I’m not married, and I don’t have kids, but I’m nowhere near ready for that yet, so I’m content. I keep busy with my family and our crazy dog, and I wouldn’t have it any other way!

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: Cozying up with my comfort shows and films! I’ve just rewatched all of Stranger Things and watched Gone Girl for the umpteenth time. Finding new music and making playlists on Spotify is a new hobby of mine, and I will never outgrow my love for baking.

Q: What is your favorite KWC memory?

A: I miss Midnight Movie something fierce. If there’s anything the school offered that definitively emphasized our sense of community, it was cramming us all into Malco at midnight and turning on a flick.

Q: What’s an interesting fact about yourself?

A: I was an extra in Spider-Man: Venom! Since graduating, I’ve auditioned for a handful of films.

Q: Why should a prospective student choose KWC?

A: KWC has already made it clear: you Find Yourself here. Owensboro may not be everyone’s first choice to grow into adulthood, but I wouldn’t have picked anywhere else. It’s such a tight knit slice of the world, and, coming in from Vegas, the change of pace was welcomed with open arms. But even if you’re from a small town, KWC’s environment is something you can’t find anywhere else. I still dream about the meatloaf from the caf.

Q: What advice do you have for future alumni?

A: College can have you feeling like you have to beat the clock and make a finite decision about what you want to do in life. Fortunately, that’s not true. We’re constantly growing up- do what you love and opportunities will find you.

