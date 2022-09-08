Why I Give – Nick Hines ’18

“KWC changed my life by preparing me for the next steps. When I graduated, I knew I was ready to do whatever I wanted to accomplish.

“I live in Owensboro and work as a sheriff deputy in Daviess County. It can be challenging at times, but it is truly something I love doing.

“The four components of The Wesleyan Way are something I keep in my mind. Honor, support, integrity and loving one another are what we can all do with no effort.

“My best memories of KWC are of being on the football team. I played for four years, and it was an experience I will never forget. I talk to old teammates and friends every day.

“My biggest mentor was Coach (Brent) Holsclaw ’93. He taught us many things, not only about football, but about life. Dr. Mason Horrell also helped me. As a history major, I spent lots of time in his classes, and he was always willing to help me with no hesitation.

“I give back to KWC because if it weren’t for people before me giving back, it would have been extremely hard for me to attend Wesleyan. I want to help people be the best they can be by attending Wesleyan.

“I encourage others to give because we should always pay homage to where we came from. I am extremely proud of where I came from, and I always want to see our Alma Mater grow.”