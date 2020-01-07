Kentucky Wesleyan College officially introduces 35th president, Dr. Thomas Mitzel

Kentucky Wesleyan College officially welcomed Dr. Thomas Mitzel as the 35th president of the College with an introductory news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The event was hosted in Rogers Hall in the Winchester Campus Community Center.

Dr. Mitzel shared remarks outlining his guiding principles, objectives for Kentucky Wesleyan College and his excitement at joining the Wesleyan, Owensboro and Daviess County communities. Preceding Dr. Mitzel and offering words of welcome and introduction were Trustee Chair, Hon. Phillip Shepherd, and Student Government Association president, Kylie Foster ’20.

