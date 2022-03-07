Kentucky Wesleyan College to present “Sweeney Todd” musical

The theatre and music programs at Kentucky Wesleyan College will present “Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center March 17-19 at 7 p.m. and March 20 at 2 p.m. A worldwide success, “Sweeney Todd” was awarded eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has shocked awed and delighted audiences around the world. The KWC production is directed by Director of Theatre Nate Gross and Dennis Jewett, the College’s director of choral activities and vocal studies.

Professor Nate Gross shares his thoughts on the upcoming event:

“I have wanted to direct “Sweeney Todd” for years. Why? First, Sondheim. He’s the best. Such a tremendous loss recently, but what a life. That’s enough, but there is so much more. It is not your average musical. The protagonist is essentially a serial killer, but his origin story helps the audience sympathize with him. The music is difficult, but I have been so impressed with how our actors have risen to the occasion. Dennis Jewett has done a brilliant job as music director. Over 40 people; students, faculty and community members are involved, and I am thrilled with entire production team.”