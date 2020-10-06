Kentucky Wesleyan Theatre Department to present “The Laramie Project”

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Theatre Department will present “The Laramie Project,” a play about the reaction to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyo. The play will be performed on Oct. 14-17 at 7:30 p.m. and contains mature content. It was written by Moises Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theatre Project.

The play will be presented outdoors in the Ralph Center Courtyard located at College Dr. and South Griffith Ave. Tickets are $14 for general admission and $8 for students, and are available HERE. The event will be livestreamed and more information on accessing livestream will be available at here and on social media.

For more information, contact Associate Professor of Theatre Nate Gross at nate.gross@kwc.edu or 270-852-3595.