Kentucky Wesleyan to host inaugural BrassFest November 13

Kentucky Wesleyan will host its inaugural BrassFest November 13 with two recitals:

11:30 a.m. Guest Recital with Patrick Sheridan (tuba) and Dr. Diane Earle (piano)

3 p.m. Guest Recital with the River Brass Band with Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer conducting

Both events will take place in the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St. The public is invited to attend, and both recitals are free.

Patrick Sheridan is one of the most celebrated tuba soloists in the instrument’s history. He has performed more than 3,500 concerts in over 50 countries in venues ranging from the White House to NBA half-time shows to the Hollywood Bowl. He is a former member of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and has been featured on NBC’s “Today Show” and NPR’s “All Things Considered.” Beyond his busy performing life, Mr. Sheridan’s commitment to education is extensive. His wind students occupy positions in major international ensembles. Mr. Sheridan has served on the music faculties at Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, The Rotterdam Conservatory, The Royal Northern College of Music and The Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. He most recently served on the music faculty at UCLA where he conducted the Brass Ensemble and Wind Ensemble and taught tuba/euphonium. Along with Sam Pilafian, he is the co-author of the world’s best-selling method for instrumental improvement, The Breathing Gym, which won the 2009 EMMY Award for Instructional/Informational Video Production. He is the chief design consultant for Jupiter Band Instruments, XO Brass and Hercules Stands. Mr. Sheridan also frequently works across the United States as a guest conductor with university bands and orchestras as well as high school and middle school all-state and regional honor bands and orchestras, most recently serving the the Nebraska All-State Band conductor. He is a member of ASCAP and an honorary member of Kappa Kappa Psi.

Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer is assistant professor of music and director of instrumental studies at KWC, and Dr. Diane Earle is professor emeritus of music at KWC.

Contact Dr. Stuckemeyer at patrick.stuckemeyer@kwc.edu for more information.