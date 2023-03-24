Kentucky Wesleyan to host presentation on suicide prevention and mental health

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host Josh Rivedal, an author, playwright and actor, who will speak on suicide prevention and mental health on April 3 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Wells Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St. The event is free and open to the public. April 3-6 is Every Life Matters, Suicide Awareness and Prevention Week at KWC. This event and other activities during the week have been planned and coordinated by the Every Life Matters Committee chaired by Simon Hanson ’23 and funded by student organizations.

In his presentation, “From Impossible to i’Mpossible: Suicide Prevention 2.0,” he will discuss the loss of his father to suicide, his own depression and suicidal ideation while in college and how he got help. He will also address why people think of suicide, risk factors, signs and symptoms of suicidal thinking and how to intervene if someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts. The session will close with a question and answer period. Resources from the speaker and Owensboro Suicide Prevention Coalition will be available.

Rivedale has worked as a professional New York City actor and playwright for more than 10 years. He is the founder and creative director of the I’Mpossible Project, a media-based organization dedicated to engaging, entertaining and educating on mental wellness, suicide prevention, social change, diversity and peer-to-peer services. He is the author of several books including “How to Live Mentally Well and Crush It in College.”

For more information, contact Terri Petzold, director of counseling services at KWC, at terri.petzold@kwc.edu or 270-852-3183.