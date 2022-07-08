Kentucky Wesleyan to offer Bridge Program for incoming STEM freshmen

Incoming STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) freshmen at Kentucky have the opportunity to participate in the College’s inaugural STEM Summer Bridge Program on campus from Sunday, July 17-Saturday, July 23. Provided by a $50,000 grant from the Kentucky Postsecondary Council on Education, the free program will provide guidance and support to first-year STEM students to help them succeed and graduate. Attendees will get to know faculty, staff and current students while participating in hands-on laboratory activities designed to prepare students for college classwork.

Students will live on campus, eat in the dining hall and gain important skills for their college journey. They will receive a tablet computer to assist in their studies.

Participants will also be assigned a Student Success coach who will guide them throughout their first year at Wesleyan, helping them identify and develop strengths and areas of challenge, connecting them to resources on campus, and serving as their mentor throughout their college experience.

Assistant Professor of Mathematics Dr. Christina Starkey said, “The transition from high school to college is a big change. Learning to balance classes, study time, involvement in athletics and/or clubs and personal life can be the key to earning your degree. We want to provide our attendees with every resource available to help them succeed.”

Several activities during the Bridge Program include:

Field trip to Lincoln State Park in Indiana

Field trip to Mammoth Cave National Park

Laboratory experiments and activities led by biology, chemistry, math and physics faculty and students

Social activities to build community with other KWC students and faculty

Informational sessions on available campus resources

Career Panel with KWC STEM alumni and other young local professionals

For questions and more information, contact Dr. Starkey at christina.starkey@kwc.edu.