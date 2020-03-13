VITA Tax Preparation Assistance Services Suspended

In light of the current situation concerning COVID-19, the Kentucky Wesleyan Center for Engaged Teaching and Learning (CETL) has suspended its VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) income tax preparation services for 2019 tax filing returns.

VITA is a free tax preparation program that is offered to low income, elderly and disabled members of the community who are not able to pay for these services. The VITA program is an Internal Revenue Service (IRS)-sponsored program established more than 40 years ago by the Federal Government. Kentucky Wesleyan has partnered with the Green River Asset Building Coalition (GRABC) to offer the services in the current tax season, and has been doing so since Feb. 1.

Please call (270) 685-1603 for alternative sites.