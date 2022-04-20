Wesleyan Wednesday: Deidra Frazier ’14

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Deidra Frazier ’14!

Deidra is a Kappa Delta alumnae and was a member of the Kentucky Wesleyan Singers. She majored in psychology and now works as a client care coordinator at Alliance Counseling Associates in Bowling Green, Ky.

Learn more about her here!

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: Lairy Nofsinger ’58 played a big part in my decision to take a tour of the college. Once I arrived, I fell in love with the campus’ beauty and the admissions team’s description of the college’s overall atmosphere, accountability and more intimate educational setting than larger colleges and universities in the state. Kentucky Wesleyan’s faculty and staff showed me they truly cared about my future, and they were always there with a kind word for encouragement.

Q: Tell us a little about your job!

A: My role is to be a liaison between the agency’s therapists, community support advocates, targeted case managers and our clients. I also handle scheduling for our two offices in Bowling Green as well as our Glasgow office. When someone calls the office for the first time, I am the one who speaks with them and offers immediate assistance. This can vary from setting up with scheduling, helping people we aren’t able to see by finding and providing referrals that will be a better fit for their needs, to even consoling them and letting them know that help is available and I’ll do anything to help.

Q: What are some of your hobbies?

A: I enjoy singing, podcasting and participating in trivia nights!

Q: What’s an interesting fact about yourself?

A: My family has a street named after them in my hometown due to my grandfather being the first African American to serve on a city council in Kentucky.

Q: Why should a prospective student choose Kentucky Wesleyan?

A: Kentucky Wesleyan becomes your home away from home. You are welcomed by the most caring faculty and staff who are always willing to extend a hand with whatever you need. You receive the opportunity to study under incredible professors that have received prestigious accolades, and work with staff members who will guide you in taking the first big steps of your career after you graduate. Kentucky Wesleyan is always there for their students, current and alumni status!

Q: Why do you donate to Kentucky Wesleyan?

A: I give to support my favorite activities and to give back to the scholarship fund that helped me during my time as a student.

Q: What advice do you have for our future alumni?

A: Don’t hesitate to reach out to your former professors for guidance. Come back to see the ever-growing campus and what great things are happening there. Also, enjoy your time as a Panther, it goes by so quickly and you will miss the friendly familiar faces that make our College so special.

Thanks, Deidra, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We’re so proud of your accomplishments and we appreciate the advice you’ve offered to our prospective students and future alumni!

P.S. Want to be our next #WesleyanWednesday feature? Click here!