Wesleyan Wednesday: Jayne (Powell) Bishop ’06

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Jayne (Powell) Bishop ’06!

Jayne is a Sigma Kappa alumna who works as a social worker at Hosparus Health in Louisville, Ky. As a student, Jayne was involved in SGA, Leadership KWC, Psi Chi Honors Society, the Wesleyan Singers and SAPB.

Learn more about her here!

Q: Tell us about your career!

A: I am a Social Worker. After completing my master’s of social work at UK, where I specialized in geriatrics, I started at a nursing home. I then went to an acute care hospital and after that went into corporate education and program management in Long Term Care. I currently work as a hospice social worker for Hosparus Health in Louisville, KY and feel like this is where I was meant to be. Hospice was what led me to social work may years ago.

Q: Tell us about your home life!

A: I married a fellow KWC alumni, James “Ben” Bishop ’10, and we have an amazing kid, Powell Benjamin Bishop, who we are hoping will be a future panther!

Q: Why did you choose to attend KWC?

A: I had a great aunt and uncle who attended Kentucky Wesleyan, as well as my high school drama/language arts teacher. I visited and instantly fell in love. There was something about KWC that just felt like home.

Q: What’s your biggest career win so far?

A: I believe that my biggest career win has been to be seen as a subject matter expert for the companies I work for. I have been promoted by companies and also chosen as a public speaker for community events and conferences. Knowing that my companies value my knowledge and ability to share it with others means a lot to me.

Q: What’s your biggest career fail so far? What did you learn from it?

A: I would say being afraid to advocate for myself. So many times we are afraid to tell someone no, negotiate or ask for help. I have made myself miserable several times to save myself from making someone else upset or disappointing someone. However, with age comes wisdom, and I have learned that advocating for myself is not a bad thing and perhaps can help provide clarity in situations.

Q: How did your KWC experience help you prepare for your life and career?

A: I had so many opportunities at KWC to be a leader in different groups and that led me to feeling comfortable stepping up and taking charge or volunteering for opportunities. I can’t stress enough that the education I received at KWC set me up for success in my master’s program and allowed me to understand things that other psychology majors in my program did not. The availability we had to our professors helped instill not only a passion for learning, but also a passion to seek out help when needed.

Q: Who mentored you as a student, and in what ways?

A: Dr. Bettinelli and Dr. Taylor were amazing mentors to me. They took the time to not only teach the material, but share their personal experiences as clinicians. They never shielded away from taking time to answer questions about graduate school or possible career paths. The great thing about KWC was that I felt supported outside of my major as well. Dr. Knoll took the time to help me understand his teachings and teaching style so I could be successful. Dr. Conway took the time to offer support and encouragement on assignments an in my personal life. Hands down, the amazing professors at KWC make the education there invaluable.

Q: What are other special memories of your years here?

A: One of the most special things about KWC was that you didn’t have to be one thing; you had the opportunity to be in so many organizations. I loved my sisters in Sigma Kappa, time with the Wesleyan Singers, hosting movies and events for SAPB, making decisions with SGA, caving with Leadership KWC and providing leadership for Psi Chi. One of my favorite memories was my freshman year when we did the cardboard city to bring awareness to homelessness. Not only did the students come out to support you, professors came by to bring food and just help pass the long night. Another special memory, although not quite as cheerful, was the incredible support I received after my dad passed away. He actually died the weekend I came home for Christmas break my freshman year. I received phone calls, a hand-picked, hand-written card from President Poling and Campus Minister Adam Shourds. Having that level of support and encouragement at such a formative time in my life helped me heal and grieve.

Q: What life lesson that your learned while at KWC have you taken with you since graduating?

A: Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and try new things.

Q: What does it mean to you to be an alum of KWC?

A: Being a KWC alumna feels like being part of a very special family. When I find out a person is a KWC alumni, there is almost an immediate bond or kinship. It feels like we know we were/are a part of something really special.

Q: What was your first job, and what did you learn?

A: My first job was Assistant Social Services at St. Matthews Manor in Louisville, KY. I learned so much about interacting with patients and families. I also learned a lot about regulations in the long term care industry and how to provide the best care possible for my patients.

Q: Why do you recommend KWC to prospective students?

A: I recommend KWC to prospective students because you can become the best version of yourself there. You have so many opportunities to get involved with organization that will help you learn leadership skills. You will also get a top notch education that prepares you for whatever your next step is.

Q: What advice would you give to our incoming freshman?

A: Don’t be afraid to try out new things! Now is the time for you to explore interests you may not have been able to at home. Also, if something doesn’t work for you, that’s okay. There is no pressure to stay in something you aren’t growing from.

Q: What is a favorite place on our beautiful campus and why?

A: I loved Hocker Hall Grove. It was a nice, quiet place to stop and think between classes.

Q: Favorite vacation destination?

A: We have a time share and love to go to new places each year. My bucket list is wine country in California, and we are hoping to go for out 10th anniversary next year.

Q: Favorite book? Movie?

A: OHHHHHH……this is so hard. I read a lot of romance and mystery, over 150 last year! So less of a favorite book than a favorite genre. Favorite movie: Crazy Rich Asians.

Q:Who would you like to enjoy a cup of coffee with and why? What would you ask this person?

A: My dad, I miss him so much and often wonder if I have made him proud.

Thanks, Jayne, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We are so glad to hear you have so many great memories of your time here and we hope Powell Benjamin becomes a Panther one day too!

Want to be our next #WesleyanWednesday feature or know someone who should be? Click here!