Wesleyan Wednesday: Ryan Lemond ’89!

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Ryan Lemond ’89!

Ryan is co-host for Kentucky Sports Radio and realtor in Lexington! While a student at Wesleyan, he was part of the Panther Baseball Team that made it to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time in school history!

Learn more about him here!

Q: Tell us a little about your job?

A: I co-host Kentucky Sports Radio, which is the number one radio show in Kentucky. KSR also ranks in the top 20 nationally for sports shows and podcasts downloaded. There are times KSR is the #1 streaming show in the country!

Q: What teams, organizations, or activities did you participate in while at KWC?

A: I played baseball from 1985-1989.

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: To play baseball and KWC was close to my home in Otwell, IN.

Q: Have you earned any accolades/awards since graduating from KWC you’d like to tell us about?

A: I was voted the Kentucky Sportscaster of the Year while the sports anchor at WLEX in Lexington in 2007. Our Friday night High School show was also regularly voted the #1 Sports show in Kentucky.

Q: Are you married? Do you have any children? Tell us a little about your home life!

A: I have 3 boys (all adopted) – Gavin (24), Michael (20), and Josiah (15).

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: I enjoy traveling, attending sporting events and watching my son Josiah play basketball and football across the country.

Q: What is your favorite KWC memory?

A: Our 1988 KWC baseball team made it to the NCAA Division II baseball tournament for the first time in school history. That team also won the GLVC Southern Division title and hosted the GLVC tournament. My favorite non-baseball memory is driving around the quad in my car with a carload of dudes screaming and waking everyone up on campus!

Q: What’s an interesting fact about yourself?

A: I wear KWC swag every week of the year.

Q: Why should a prospective student choose KWC?

A: It’s the perfect college for that “small college atmosphere”. The campus feels very “cozy” and makes you feel like you are at home. The professors also actually care about their students. They know your name. They care about you and your education.

Q: What advice do you have for future alumni?

A: Life is too short not to be happy. You should wake up every day and embrace the new day. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Just be happy.

Q: Why do you donate to KWC?

A: I just like to give back to KWC for everything they did for me – professionally and personally.

Thanks, Ryan, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We are so proud of your success with Kentucky Sports Radio and thank you for your great advice for future Panther alumni!

Want to be our next #WesleyanWednesday feature or know someone who should be? Click here!