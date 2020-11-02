Why We Give – Rollin ’61 and Ann Tarter

“I chose KWC for its size and its church relationship. I was a founding member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and enjoyed the fraternity immensely. My roommate, Willie Jackson ’61, was elected president of the Student Government Association. Favorite experiences were Wednesday chapel, the convocation and vespers, as well as the knock-down-drag-out of intramural sports.

“Religion professors Drs. Tom Rogers and Ed Beavin challenged me and opened a vision for understanding the world with reverence for its disciplines.

“I am married to Ann, a nurse practitioner and former state director of women’s health in the Kentucky Department of Health. We met in Owensboro, where she was completing her clinical work at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital. We have two sons, a daughter and six grandchildren.”

“I was the center director for the South Bluegrass Comprehensive Care Center, an outpatient community mental health center serving six counties in central Ky., from 1967-99 and consulted with courts, schools, colleges and universities, business and industry. I also served as an adjunct instructor at Centre College, Kent School of Social Work and Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. I was director of counseling and dean of the Governor’s Scholars Program for 11 summers.”

“We have lived in Danville since 1967. Following retirement, I spent 10 years as an interim pastor in the Presbyterian Church (USA). I have given up my pleasure in racquet sports (except for pickleball) and remain a weekly golfer. I also enjoy the leisure of roaming through some of the biographies of the world’s great minds and the history they unfold.

“At KWC I found the joy of learning. It made me a lifelong student and laid a solid foundation for ethical decision-making and leadership.”